Enter charity sweepstakes to win trip to Backstreet Boys’ final Sphere show

todayJanuary 7, 2026

Backstreet Boys perform at Sphere Las Vegas (Rich Fury)

Backstreet Boys are raising money for a good cause –while also giving fans a chance to win a trip to see their final show at Sphere Las Vegas in February.

They group has teamed up with Propeller, an organization that helps stars use their platforms to enact positive change, to offer one lucky winner and a guest a shot an all-expenses paid trip to Sin City for the weekend of the Feb. 15 show. Airfare, hotel and rideshare credit are all included, as are exclusive merchandise packages.

If you or your guest is 21 and older, you can enter the sweepstakes by donating money to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Ten entries cost a dollar, so you can buy 100 entries for 10 bucks. The more money you donate, the more entries you’ll receive, upping your chances of winning.

Certain donation amounts are intended to fund specific things for the kids of St. Jude’s, like one day’s worth of meals, two days’ worth of oxygen or 27 ‘no more chemo’ parties. The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 29, with the winner set to be announced on Jan. 30.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

