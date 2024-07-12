AD
Rev Rock Report

Enter Hetfield: See photos of Metallica frontman in upcoming ‘The Thicket’ movie

todayJuly 12, 2024

ABC/Randy Holmes

We have our first preview of Metallica‘s James Hetfield in his role in the upcoming Western movie The Thicket.

The entertainment company Tubi has shared first-look photos from the film, including one of Hetfield in character while sporting a cowboy hat and a sheriff’s badge.

Hetfield’s casting in The Thicket was announced in 2023. The film, which also stars Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis, is set to premiere in theaters on Sept. 6, according to Deadline.

Hetfield made his dramatic acting debut in 2019’s Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which you may remember as the movie starring Zac Efron as infamous serial killer Ted Bundy. The “Enter Sandman” rocker played the police officer who first arrested Bundy.

In addition to the big screen, you can see Hetfield live on Metallica’s M72 tour, which returns to the U.S. in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

