AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Enter Plastic-men: Metallica announces new Funko Pop! figures

todaySeptember 22, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Metallica on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC/Randy Holmes)

Metallica is once again off to Funko Pop! land.

The metal legends have announced another collaboration with the toy company to produce a new line of ‘Tallica-inspired editions of its popular big-headed vinyl figures.

The latest Metallica Funkos are specifically themed around the band’s latest album, 2023’s 72 Seasons, and include recreations of all four members: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

You can preorder your set now via Metallica’s web store.

Metallica has collaborated with Funko four times previously.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%