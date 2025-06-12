Enter sand-meme: Lars Ulrich lifts the curtain on Metallica’s group chat

ABC/Randy Holmes

If you have a group chat where you and your friends send each other memes, then you and Lars Ulrich have something in common.

The Metallica drummer tells Variety that he, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo message each other in a band-only thread, which consists of them texting around ‘Tallica-themed memes that they come across.

“There was this Star Wars one going around a week or two ago which was really funny,” Ulrich says. “There are some conversations between Darth Vader and a whole thing that builds up, and then they’re talking about the dark side. Then all of a sudden it goes into ‘Darkness imprisoning me!’ — that whole thing from ‘One.'”

“It’s a lot to keep track of because this happens hundreds, if not thousands, of times a day,” he continues. “But there are some fun ones that get into our band-only text thread for the four of us to enjoy and appreciate.”

In between sharing memes, Metallica is currently on a U.S. tour, which continues Saturday in Houston. They also just premiered a new documentary dedicated to their fans, Metallica Saved My Life, at New York City’s Tribeca Festival.