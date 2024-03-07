Equestrian Competes at Louisiana State University Show

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to compete at the Louisiana State University Hunt Seat show.
Show Results
DAY 1:
DAY 2:
- Hannah Sullivan – Open Over Fences 3rd, Open Flat- 2nd
- Kailyn Yeisley – Intermediate Over Fences 6th, Limit Flat- 5th
- Katelyn Maher – Limit Over Fences 5th, Intermediate Flat 3rd
- Elena Foulks – Limit Over Fences 5th, Limit Flat 5th
- McKenna Hall – Novice Flat 6th
- Katelyn Turner – Pre-Novice Flat 5th
- Sophia Sachtleben – Limit Flat 6th
REGIONALS:
Kailin Yeisley, McKenna Hall and Sophia Sachtleben all qualified for regionals championships at LSU.
- McKenna Hall – Novice Flat 1st
- Sophia Sachtleben – Novice Flat 2nd
Both McKenna Hall and Sophia Sachtleben will now be moving on to compete in the semifinals in South Carolina.
