Equestrian Competes at Louisiana State University Show

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to compete at the Louisiana State University Hunt Seat show.

Show Results

DAY 1:

Hannah Sullivan – Open Over Fences 6th, Open Flat- 4th

Kailyn Yeisley – Intermediate Over Fences 5th, Limit Flat- 5th

Katelyn Maher – Limit Over Fences 2nd, Intermediate Flat 4th

Elena Foulks – Limit Over Fences 5th, Limit Flat 3rd

McKenna Hall – Novice Flat 2nd

Katelyn Turner – Pre-Novice Flat 3rd

DAY 2:

Hannah Sullivan – Open Over Fences 3rd, Open Flat- 2nd

Kailyn Yeisley – Intermediate Over Fences 6th, Limit Flat- 5th

Katelyn Maher – Limit Over Fences 5th, Intermediate Flat 3rd

Elena Foulks – Limit Over Fences 5th, Limit Flat 5th

McKenna Hall – Novice Flat 6th

Katelyn Turner – Pre-Novice Flat 5th

Sophia Sachtleben – Limit Flat 6th

REGIONALS:

Kailin Yeisley, McKenna Hall and Sophia Sachtleben all qualified for regionals championships at LSU.

McKenna Hall – Novice Flat 1st

Sophia Sachtleben – Novice Flat 2nd

Both McKenna Hall and Sophia Sachtleben will now be moving on to compete in the semifinals in South Carolina.

