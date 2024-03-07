AD
Sports News

Equestrian Competes at Louisiana State University Show

todayMarch 7, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to compete at the Louisiana State University Hunt Seat show.

Show Results

DAY 1:

DAY 2:

  • Hannah Sullivan – Open Over Fences 3rd, Open Flat- 2nd
  • Kailyn Yeisley – Intermediate Over Fences 6th, Limit Flat- 5th
  • Katelyn Maher – Limit Over Fences 5th, Intermediate Flat 3rd
  • Elena Foulks – Limit Over Fences 5th, Limit Flat 5th
  • McKenna Hall – Novice Flat 6th
  • Katelyn Turner – Pre-Novice Flat 5th
  • Sophia Sachtleben – Limit Flat 6th

REGIONALS:

Kailin Yeisley, McKenna Hall and Sophia Sachtleben all qualified for regionals championships at LSU. 

  • McKenna Hall – Novice Flat 1st
  • Sophia Sachtleben – Novice Flat 2nd

Both McKenna Hall and Sophia Sachtleben will now be moving on to compete in the semifinals in South Carolina.

Schedule



Written by: Schreiner University


