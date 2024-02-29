Equestrian Competes at New Mexico State University

AD
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to compete at the New Mexico State University Equine Education Center for a Western show and the Regional Championships.
Day 1
Jessica Pado – Level II Ranch Riding – 5th
Jessica Pado – Level II Horsemanship – 1st
Sophia Sachtleben – Level I Horsemanship – 5th
McKenna Hall – Level I Horsemanship – 6th
Gwen Rangel – Beginner Horsemanship – 6th
Jordan Hester – Beginner Horsemanship – 6th
Regionals
Sophia Sachtleben – Rookie Horsemanship – 5th
Jessica Pado – Level II Horsemanship 2nd
