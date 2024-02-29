AD
Equestrian Competes at New Mexico State University

todayFebruary 29, 2024

Posted: Feb 29, 2024

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to compete at the New Mexico State University Equine Education Center for a Western show and the Regional Championships.

Day 1

Jessica Pado – Level II Ranch Riding – 5th

Jessica Pado – Level II Horsemanship – 1st

Sophia Sachtleben – Level I Horsemanship – 5th

McKenna Hall – Level I Horsemanship – 6th

Gwen Rangel – Beginner Horsemanship – 6th

Jordan Hester – Beginner Horsemanship – 6th

Regionals

Sophia Sachtleben – Rookie Horsemanship – 5th

Jessica Pado – Level II Horsemanship 2nd

Written by: Schreiner University

