Equestrian Weekend Recap

AD
Equestrian took part in Hunter Seat this weekend.
Flat Results: FEB 16th
1st Ellie Slate
2nd Katelyn Turner
2nd Kiera Kuy
2nd Gwen Rangel
3rd Elena Foulks
3rd Kora Kaaiohelo
3rd Karah Bosivert
6th Sophia Sachtleben
6th Kadence Swavely
Over Fences Results FEB 16th
2nd Sophia Sachtleben
4th Kailyn Yeisley
5th Kora Kaaiohelo
Flat Results FEB 15
1st Elena Foulks
2nd Ellie Slate
2nd Kiera Kuy
3rd Katelyn Turner
5th Kailyn Yeisley
5th Sophia Sachtleben
6th Kora Kaaiohelo
Over Fences Feb 15
4th Elena Foulks
4th Kora Kaaiohelo
5th Ellie Slate
5th Kailyn Yeisley
AD