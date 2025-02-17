AD
Sports News

Equestrian Weekend Recap

todayFebruary 17, 2025

Posted: Feb 17, 2025

Equestrian took part in Hunter Seat this weekend. 

Flat Results: FEB 16th

1st Ellie Slate

2nd Katelyn Turner

2nd Kiera Kuy

2nd Gwen Rangel

3rd Elena Foulks

3rd Kora Kaaiohelo

3rd Karah Bosivert

6th Sophia Sachtleben

6th Kadence Swavely

Over Fences Results FEB 16th

2nd Sophia Sachtleben

4th Kailyn Yeisley

5th Kora Kaaiohelo

Flat Results FEB 15

1st  Elena Foulks

2nd Ellie Slate

2nd Kiera Kuy

3rd Katelyn Turner

5th Kailyn Yeisley

5th Sophia Sachtleben

6th Kora Kaaiohelo

Over Fences Feb 15

4th Elena Foulks

4th Kora Kaaiohelo

5th Ellie Slate

5th Kailyn Yeisley

Written by: Schreiner University

