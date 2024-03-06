Eric Church dedicates Nashville bar to fans

AD
ABC

Chief’s On Broadway is more than just Eric Church‘s, it belongs to his Church Choir members too.

The “Drink in My Hand” singer recently gave Choir members a deed to the bricks of his bar’s physical building and the first rollout of a series of digital collectibles, including a digital version of their brick that offers exclusive content and fan perks.

“You’ve helped me build my career brick by brick, and I want the whole world to know that the building is yours,” Eric told fans. “This is not just another club downtown. This is our house.”

He continued, “I’ve been involved in every step of restoring this historic building into a place we can call our own and, because you’ve been with me every step of my career, I’m proud to dedicate a physical brick of the Chief’s building to each and every one of you.”

“Once Chief’s opens, it’s not mine anymore. It belongs to the Choir. It belongs to the fans. It belongs to the patrons,” Eric added of his downtown Nashville bar. “It belongs to the stories they create there. It belongs to the music they listen to there and share from there. So, my story ends where theirs begins and that’s the essence of what you do musically and what we’re trying to do at Chief’s.”

Chief’s On Broadway is set to open soon. For more information, including a sneak peek of the bar’s setup, head to its website and Instagram.

On the music front, Eric and Morgan Wallen are approaching the top five of the country charts with “Man Made a Bar.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

