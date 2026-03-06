AD
Buck Country Music News

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone to headline New Jersey’s Barefoot Country Music Fest

todayMarch 6, 2026

Eric Church appears on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (Disney/Randy Holmes)

Eric Church and Miranda Lambert will be heading to the Jersey Shore this summer.

They, along with Kelsea Ballerini and Post Malone, are the headliners for this year’s Barefoot Country Music Fest, set for June 18-21 at Wildwood Beach in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Joining them for the event will be Cole Swindell, Shaboozey, Tucker Wetmore, Chase Matthew, Dasha, Chase Rice, Chris Lane and more — over 40 artists in total.

Tickets and passes are now available, but prices go up on March 20.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

