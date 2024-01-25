AD
Buck Country Music News

Eric Church + Morgan Wallen bring ‘Field & Stream’ back to print

todayJanuary 25, 2024

Disney/Frank Micelotta

It’s more than “Man Made a Bar” for Eric Church and Morgan Wallen.

The country stars have joined forces again, alongside a team of experienced brand builders, to revive the historic Field & Stream magazine in print. 

“I can remember my grandfather kept a few of his favorite Field & Stream magazines on the dash of his truck. That truck took us on hundreds of outdoor adventures and I all but memorized every story and every picture on every page,” says Eric.

“They were my Bible. It is the honor of my life to make sure that legacy carries on,” he reflects. “It is both this responsibility to an American Icon and also to a young boy in his papaw’s truck that will be the compass that guides our steps.”

Morgan adds, “There’s nothin’ I love more than being with friends around a campfire, on a boat or in a deer stand — and Field & Stream represents all of those to me. Being part of its future is incredible and we want to keep bringing people together outdoors, makin’ memories, for generations to come.”

The biannual print issues of Field & Stream will be available exclusively via the newly launched Field & Stream 1871 Club. Members will also get premium benefits, including priority ticket access to the upcoming Field & Stream Music Festival, members-only gear, a limited edition Honor Badge and exclusive discounts.

Ten percent of the net profits from the 1871 Club will benefit nonprofit organizations supporting outdoor causes.

For more information on Field & Stream, head to its website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

