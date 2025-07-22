AD
Buck Country Music News

Eric Church’s 3-night run at Red Rocks still lives online

todayJuly 22, 2025

Ralph Bavaro/NBC

Eric Church‘s three-night run at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre may already be in the history books, but you can still stream it on Nugs through July 27. 

“The thing about these shows is you can’t really plan for or manufacture what happens,” Eric said afterwards. “Either a night, a moment, a show or a melody captures it, or it doesn’t, and this week, every night — and I mean this — for me, it was magic.”

On night one, Eric played the entire Evangeline vs. The Machine album plus 14 other songs, complete with horns, strings and a choir. 

On the second night, his 23-song set was completely different, save for “Springsteen.” It also included a cover of the Rolling Stone‘s “Gimme Shelter.” 

For the final night, Eric debuted “New Old Me,” a song he wrote just that afternoon. As the crowd weathered the rain, the Chief delivered more than 30 other tunes plus a 12-song medley. 

Eric’s next show is Sept. 12 in Pittsburgh, as he kicks off the Free the Machine Tour with Elle King.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

