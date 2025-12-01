AD
Rev Rock Report

Eric Clapton announces special show at royal family’s Sandringham estate

todayDecember 1, 2025

Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 2 of Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena on September 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Crossroads Guitar Festival)

Eric Clapton has added a special U.K. show to his 2026 schedule.

The three-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is set to perform at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, on Aug. 23. The show is billed as Clapton plus very special guests.

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. GMT, and fans need to register in order to take part. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 9 a.m. GMT.

Before the Sandringham show, Clapton will play several concerts in Europe, with his tour launching April 22 in Antwerp, Belgium. A complete list of dates can be found at EricClapton.com.

Clapton recently released a deluxe reissue of his 1989 album, Journeyman, featuring four new bonus tracks, three of which are from the original Journeyman recording sessions and have never been released before. The original album, which hit #1 on the Billboard Rock Albums chart, featured singles like “Pretending” and “Bad Love.” 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

