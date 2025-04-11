AD
Buck Country Music News

ERNEST is ‘Gettin’ Gone’ with Snoop Dogg

todayApril 11, 2025

Big Loud

Move over, Morgan Wallen. ERNEST is replacing you with Snoop Dogg

Of course, Morgan helped ERNEST grab his first #1 as an artist with “Cowgirls.” Now, the singer/songwriter’s teaming up with the veteran rapper for “Gettin’ Gone.” 

The collaboration came together after ERNEST shared the song “informally” with Snoop, “who immediately asked to be on the track,” according to a press release. Fast forward, and the two not only recorded it together, they also loaded up in ERNEST’s beloved Cadillac DeVille and rode around Nashville shooting a music video. 

“Gettin’ Gone” is the first track to come out from the new Cadillac Sessions EP, which showcases artists on ERNEST’s new DeVille Records label. It’ll be out May 9, featuring contributions from Chandler Walters, Cody Lohden and Rhys Rutherford

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

