Buck Country Music News

ERNEST’s got a new haircut: “A little higher, a little tighter”

todayOctober 9, 2024

ERNEST has bid goodbye to his signature luscious locks and combed-back fringe.

The “Flower Shops” singer hopped on Instagram on Wednesday to showcase his new look — featuring a short fringe, neatly trimmed top and shaved sides.

“new cut unlocked,” ERNEST captioned his video.

“We didn’t have to do it, but we chose to and it feels nice,” he said in the clip. “A little higher, a little tighter.”

ERNEST is currently on his Legalize Country Music Roadshow tour, with upcoming stops in Des Moines, Milwaukee and Madison, before wrapping things up in Knoxville on Oct. 17. Tickets are available at ernestofficial.com.

ERNEST’s new single, “Would If I Could,” is now at country radio and wherever you listen to music.

