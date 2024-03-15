ERNEST’s new album will feature collabs with Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll + more

ERNEST has announced his sophomore album, Nashville, Tennessee.

Arriving April 12, the expansive 26-song collection features collabs with Morgan Wallen (“Hangin’ On”), Lainey Wilson (“Would If I Could”), HARDY (“Creep”), Jelly Roll (“I Went To College/I Went To Jail”) and Lukas Nelson (“Why Dallas”). The latter two duets, alongside three additional advance tracks, are out now.

“I Went To College/I Went To Jail” was written by ERNEST, Luke Bryan, Rivers Rutherford and Chandler Paul Walters, and it celebrates both ERNEST and Jelly’s unorthodox schooling journeys — one as a college drop-out and one as an ex-prisoner.

“Well, I was supposеd to go four years and quit after one/ I was sеntenced to seven, but after four, I was done/ Well, I burned all my books, I stayed up and read/ I could’ve been a doctor, I should’ve been dead,” ERNEST and Jelly recount in a verse, before beaming with pride in the chorus.

“And I went to college, and I went to jail/ One was a dorm room, one was a cell/ Who came out on top? Hell, it’s hard to tell/ I went to college, and I went to jail,” they declare.

Nashville, Tennessee is the follow-up to ERNEST’s 2021 debut album, FLOWER SHOPS (THE ALBUM).

Nashville, Tennessee is available for preorder and presave now. You can also order a signed three-disc LP while supplies last at ERNEST’s merch store.