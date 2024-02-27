AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Eugene Levy to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

todayFebruary 27, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Pop TV

Eugene Levy, Emmy-winning star and co-creator of Schitt’s Creek, who is also known to a generation of moviegoers as Noah’s dad in the American Pie movies, will be given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Steve Nissen, the president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, announced that Levy, who came to fame as part of the Canadian sketch comedy show SCTV, will be honored with the 2,773rd star on Friday, March 8.

Catherine O’Hara, Levy’s Emmy-winning former Schitt’s Creek spouse, will speak at the dedication.

Also honoring Levy will be his daughter and another former Creek co-star, Sarah Levy.

Eugene’s star, dedicated to his work in television, will be located at 7080 Hollywood Boulevard, per the announcement.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%