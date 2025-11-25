AD
Eva Green joins ‘Wednesday’ season 3 as Aunt Ophelia

todayNovember 25, 2025

Eva Green attends the ‘Battlefield’ red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D’Alessandro/WireImage)

Eva Green is joining the cast of Wednesday for season 3.

The French actress will be playing the role of Aunt Ophelia, the long-lost sister of Addams Family matriarch Morticia Addams, played by Catherine Zeta-Jones, and the aunt of Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday.

“I’m thrilled to join the woefully twisted world of Wednesday as Aunt Ophelia,” Green tells Tudum. “This show is such a deliciously dark and witty world, I can’t wait to bring my own touch of cuckoo-ness to the Addams family.”

Ophelia had been mentioned throughout season 2 of Wednesday, with Morticia saying her sister went missing after losing control of her powers. Viewers then got a glimpse of Ophelia from behind in the season 2 finale.

“Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen — elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable,”showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar tell Tudum. “Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

