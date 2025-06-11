AD
Evacuation orders lifted after brush fire contained in Los Angeles County

todayJune 11, 2025

Burbank Police

(LOS ANGELES) — A brush fire burning near homes in Los Angeles County prompted evacuation orders Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.

The Burbank Fire Department said Tuesday evening it managed to stop the forward progress of the Bethany Fire, which was burning near a residential area in Burbank, California.

Fire crews remained in the area for several hours cleaning up, advising people to stay clear of the area, police said.

“If you are on or near the hiking trails or in these recreation areas in the Burbank hills, please leave the area immediately,” the Burbank Police Department said.

All hiking trails remain close through the evening, police said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

