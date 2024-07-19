AD
Even baddies get saddies: Joe Jonas releases “Work It Out”

todayJuly 19, 2024

Gleeson Paulino

Joe Jonas says there are songs on his upcoming album, Music For People Who Believe In Love, that are about serious topics, but are so upbeat-sounding you may not notice. Case in point: his new single, “Work It Out,” which is out now.

Speaking on the Rolling Stone podcast The Breakdown, Joe says of the song’s topic, “I think all of us can feel overwhelmed and stressed, and even an hour or two later, you’re like, ‘I’ve got to handle this myself and deal with it and grow.’”

He adds, “The view of mental health has changed a lot over time, and especially [in the] music industry. It’s also so nice to talk about our feelings and not feel like you have to sugarcoat them or it’s embarrassing.”

The album is out on Oct. 18. Joe he says unlike his work with Jonas Brothers or his side project DNCE, it’s the first one he’s released that is all about his own experiences.

“I think a lot of the songs, even on my album, are emotional and sometimes heavy,” he says. “But then there are tunes on there that are also like this where, sonically, I think it’s upbeat and fun, and when you’re dissecting the lyrics, hopefully you’ll realize, ‘OK, we’re talking about some real stuff, and it’s OK to do it in a lighthearted way.’”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

