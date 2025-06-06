AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Even more extra’Ordinary’: Alex Warren sets all-time British chart record

todayJune 6, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Jack Dytrych

Those Brits just can’t get enough of Alex Warren.

The singer’s hit “Ordinary” has now spent 12 weeks at #1 on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart. That means “Ordinary” is the longest-running #1 single of the 2020s and that Alex is the U.S. artist with the most weeks at #1 in history.

Alex was previously tied with the late Slim Whitman, a country singer who was known for his yodeling. Whitman was #1 on the U.K. Singles Chart for 11 weeks in 1955 with his song “Rose Marie.”

Only six other songs in U.K. history have stayed on top longer than “Ordinary”: Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape of You” and Queen‘s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” both at 14 weeks; Drake‘s “One Dance” and Wet Wet Wet‘s “Love Is All Around,” both at 15 weeks; Bryan Adams‘ “Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” at 16 weeks; and a song called “I Believe” by Frankie Laine, which lasted 18 weeks on top.

Alex’s album You’ll Be Alright Kid is due July 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%