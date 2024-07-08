AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Everybody on the chart getting “Tipsy”: Shaboozey makes history as he scores first Hot 100 #1

todayJuly 8, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Daniel Prakopcyk

It’s been a long time coming, but Shaboozey has finally made the Billboard Hot 100 tipsy. His track “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” officially ascends to #1 on that chart, having first entered the tally back in April.

It’s already been #1 on the publication’s Hot Country Songs chart for four weeks. That makes him the first Black male artist to have a number one on both charts, and only the second overall: Beyoncé did it earlier this year with “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Shaboozey, born Collins Obinna Chibueze, is also featured on Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter.

What’s more, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is now the first song ever to reach the top 10 on Billboard‘s Pop, Country, Adult Pop and Rhythmic Airplay charts.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” interpolates that 2004 song “Tipsy” by rapper J-Kwon, and now it’s surpassed the original on the chart: The highest that song ever got on the chart was #2. Shaboozey and J-Kwon performed the song together June 30 on the BET Awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%