Everybody on the chart getting “Tipsy”: Shaboozey makes history as he scores first Hot 100 #1

Daniel Prakopcyk

It’s been a long time coming, but Shaboozey has finally made the Billboard Hot 100 tipsy. His track “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” officially ascends to #1 on that chart, having first entered the tally back in April.

It’s already been #1 on the publication’s Hot Country Songs chart for four weeks. That makes him the first Black male artist to have a number one on both charts, and only the second overall: Beyoncé did it earlier this year with “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Shaboozey, born Collins Obinna Chibueze, is also featured on Beyoncé’s album Cowboy Carter.

What’s more, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is now the first song ever to reach the top 10 on Billboard‘s Pop, Country, Adult Pop and Rhythmic Airplay charts.

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” interpolates that 2004 song “Tipsy” by rapper J-Kwon, and now it’s surpassed the original on the chart: The highest that song ever got on the chart was #2. Shaboozey and J-Kwon performed the song together June 30 on the BET Awards.