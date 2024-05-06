AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Ewok bounty hunters and Darth Jar Jar? The galaxy’s mixed up in ‘LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy’ teaser

todayMay 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm has released the teaser to LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, in which the very fabric of space and time in the LEGO universe has been jumbled up like a messy kid’s bedroom.

In the tease, the heroic Jedi Bob warns, “The building blocks of the galaxy are getting mixed up!”

To that end, whole planets are shown getting destroyed and reassembled in weird ways, as are its vehicles, buildings and inhabitants.

Like something of a galaxywide “what-if,” scenario, Imperial AT-ATs become Rebel weapons of terror, Rebel X-Wing fighters get TIE fighter makeovers and cuddly Ewoks become feared bounty hunters.

The tease of the film ends with perhaps the ultimate swap-out: Darth Jar Jar. “Meesa gonna hurt yousa,” the normally dopey Gungan says after igniting a red lightsaber.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy hits Disney+ on September 13.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%