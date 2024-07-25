AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ex-Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward is “in for playing some of everyone’s old favorites”

todayJuly 25, 2024

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Former Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward appears up for a reunion show.

In a Facebook post, Ward writes that he’s “checking in regarding all the updates on a possible Sabbath show in England.”

“I’m in for playing some of everyone’s old favorites,” Ward shares. “Loved playing them then, I’d love to play them one last time.”

He adds, “I’m not going to talk about my health publicly except to say, everyday I’m pretty good for 76 years old, I’m active musically every day, and I have a very busy and gratifying life.”

Ward, Sabbath’s original drummer, parted ways with the band acrimoniously shortly after they’d announced their reunion in 2011. He didn’t take part in Sabbath’s final album, 2013’s 13, or their farewell tour, which concluded in 2017.

In recent years, Ozzy Osbourne has spoken out about Ward’s absence from Sabbath’s farewell, telling Stereogum in 2022 that he regrets that the drummer didn’t play on 13. Then in a May episode of his Madhouse Chronicles show, Ozzy said that the story of Sabbath feels “unfinished” and that he’d want to do “one more gig” with Ward behind the kit.

Ozzy, meanwhile, had been sidelined from the live stage due to various health issues — he hasn’t played a full live set since 2018 — but he did reunite with Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi for a two-song performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He also just appeared in a new commercial alongside Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler for the Aston Villa F.C. soccer team.

