Rev Rock Report

Ex-GN’R guitarist Gilby Clarke joins Alice Cooper’s live band for upcoming tour

todayJanuary 27, 2025

Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

Alice Cooper‘s touring lineup is shaking up once more.

The “No More Mr. Nice Guy” rocker has announced that former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke will play in his live band during his upcoming tour, launching Friday in August, Georgia.

Clarke will be filling in for guitarist Orianthi, who’d been brought in to fill in for Nita Strauss, who will be touring on her own playing solo dates and opening for Apocalyptica. However, Orianthi, who previously played with Cooper from 2011 to 2014 before Strauss joined the band, is no longer able to play the shows due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

Strauss is set to rejoin the Cooper band live starting in the spring at the Sonic Temple festival. She’ll also play with them during their gig opening for My Chemical Romance in August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

