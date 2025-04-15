AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ex-Judas Priest drummer Les Binks dead at 73

todayApril 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Ex-Judas Priest drummer Les Binks has died. He was 73.

“We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends and fans,” the metal legends write in a Facebook post.

“The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class – demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision,” the post continues. “Thank you Les – your acclaim will live on.”

Binks drummed in Priest from 1977 to 1979, and played on the band’s 1978 albums ﻿Stained Class﻿ and ﻿Killing Machine﻿. He was inducted with Priest into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, and performed with his former bandmates for the first time since 1979 during the induction ceremony.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%