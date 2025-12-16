AD
Ex-Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi begins ﻿’New Day’﻿ with debut solo album

todayDecember 16, 2025

‘New Day’ album artwork. (Frontiers Music Srl)

Former Mötley Crüe singer John Corabi has announced his debut solo album.

The record is called New Day and is due out April 24. The title track is out now, and you can watch its accompanying video on YouTube.

“I’m very excited for everybody to hear this new collection of songs!” Corabi says in a statement. “I wanted to put together an album of eclectic, organic songs that are reminiscent of the music I grew up listening to, and I truly believe the mission was accomplished! This is a [’60s-’70s] sounding classic rock and roll record…Turn it up, and enjoy!!!”

Corabi joined Mötley Crüe in 1992 following the departure of founding vocalist Vince Neil. They released one album together, 1996’s grungy self-titled effort. He left Mötley that year, and the band reunited with Neil.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

