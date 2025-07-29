AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ex-Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron playing concert with Is This Real? side project

todayJuly 29, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Dave Simpson/WireImage

Following his exit from Pearl Jam, drummer Matt Cameron is getting back onstage.

Cameron has announced a show with his side project Is This Real?, which began as a tribute to the band Wipers. The concert takes place Sept. 13 at the Seattle venue The Triple Door.

The bill also includes Hiro Yamamoto, who previously played with Cameron as the original bassist for Soundgarden.

Cameron announced earlier in July that he’d left Pearl Jam after 27 years playing with Eddie Vedder and company. He later clarified that, despite the Pearl Jam departure, he’s “still an active musician.”

Both Cameron and Yamamoto will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as members of Soundgarden in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%