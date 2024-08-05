Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis agrees to cooperate in Arizona ‘fake elector’ case

John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — Donald Trump’s former attorney Jenna Ellis has reached a cooperation agreement with officials in Arizona as part of the state’s “fake elector” case, the Arizona attorney general’s office announced Monday.

The state is dropping the charges against Ellis in exchange for her cooperation, officials said.

Ellis was facing nine felonies as part of the case.

She pleaded not guilty in Maricopa County court in June for her alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona.

Ellis is one of several former and current key aides to former President Trump who were charged in the case, including Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows and former Trump attorney John Eastman. All pleaded not guilty.

Trump was not charged in the case.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.