“Excuse Me,” Ella Langley + Riley Green have entered a Western saloon

Saddle up, y’all. Ella Langley and Riley Green are taking you into their Western world in their newly released “You Look Like You Love Me” music video.

In the mini-movie-like visualizer, Riley plays a “Wanted Dead or Alive” cowboy who stumbles into a saloon and falls in love with the onstage performance and “cute little country girl” who caught his eye.

“Excuse me/ You look like you love me/ You look like you want me/ To want you to come on home/ And baby, I don’t blame you/ For lookin’ me up and down across this room/ I’m drunk and I’m ready to leave/ And you look like you love me,” Ella and Riley sing in the playful chorus.

Their romantic moment comes to an abrupt halt when the town’s sheriff, played by “In Color” singer Jamey Johnson, enters the saloon with a gun pointed at Riley.

Will Ella and Riley’s love story have a happy ending? You’ll have to watch the music video to find out.

“You Look Like You Love Me” is in the top 30 and ascending the country charts. You can find it on Ella’s debut album, hungover, out now.