Experience ‘Future Nostalgia’ with Dua Lipa’s new Madame Tussauds wax figure

todayMarch 15, 2024

Dua Lipa just announced her new album, Radical Optimism, but you can experience the, well, nostalgia of her album Future Nostalgia thanks to a new wax figure that’s debuting at Madam Tussauds Orlando on March 15.

The new figure wears a custom Balenciaga fuchsia lace catsuit with matching gloves and boots and a bedazzled choker, inspired by the outfit Dua wore in the first number of her Future Nostalgia tour.

“When the world stopped in 2020, Dua Lipa was the first artist to ensure we all kept dancing in our living rooms with her smash record, Future Nostalgia,” said Paul Gold, the general manager of Madame Tussauds Orlando. “This figure is a love letter to the superstar and album that held our spirits high during a truly unprecedented time.”

The Orlando figure is the second Dua wax figure in North America. In 2022, the Madame Tussauds in New York unveiled a figure based on Dua’s virtual concert event, Studio 2054.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

