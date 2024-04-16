AD
Go to album
Rev Rock Report

Extreme announces fall tour dates with Living Colour

todayApril 16, 2024

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Extreme and Living Colour are hitting the road together once more.

The two bands’ Thicker than Blood tour, which first launched in 2023, will continue with a fall leg kicking off September 4 in Billings, Montana.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19. A presale starts Wednesday, April 17, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Extreme-Band.com.

Extreme will be touring in continued support of their 2023 album, Six. Living Colour’s most recent record is 2017’s Shade.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

