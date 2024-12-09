AD
National News

Extreme fire danger threatening Southern California

todayDecember 9, 2024

ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Extreme fire danger is set to threaten Southern California early this week.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles issued a rare “particularly dangerous situation” red flag warning from Monday night through Wednesday morning. The worst conditions for Los Angeles and Ventura counties will be Monday night through Tuesday.

“Use extra caution with any source of flame,” the National Weather Service advised.

Wind gusts are forecast to climb to 60 to 80 mph and relative humidity could fall to 2% to 15% Monday night through Tuesday night. With these conditions, wildfires could spread very quickly.

“Be ready to evacuate quickly, especially if in canyon, foothill, and mountain areas,” the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management warned.

Winds should finally begin to subside Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night.

Written by: ABC News

