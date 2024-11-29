AD
National News

FAA reports record numbers for Thanksgiving travel so far

November 29, 2024

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Airlines are seeing record travel numbers for Thanksgiving this year, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were over 232,000 flights across the U.S. between Nov. 24 and 28, the FAA said, setting a Thanksgiving travel record.

On Tuesday, more than 52,000 flights carried passengers across the U.S, the agency said.

Despite the high volume, cancellations were limited to just 0.3%, and delays affected only 1.2% of flights — both record lows.

The FAA said they expect record-breaking flight volumes to continue through Monday.

ABC News’ Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

