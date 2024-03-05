Facebook, Instagram and Threads outage: ‘We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services,’ Meta says

Sebastian Kahnert/Getty Images

(MENLO PARK, Ca.) — Meta resolved an outage suffered by Facebook, Instagram and Threads on Tuesday, concluding a service issue that had prevented some U.S. users from logging on to the sites for several hours, Meta said in a statement.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of our services,” Meta Communications Director Andy Stone said in a post on X. “We resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

On Tuesday morning, the company acknowledged that some U.S. users were having difficulty accessing its platforms.

“We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now,” Stone said.

More than 300,000 reports of an outage at Facebook were received on Tuesday morning by DownDetector, a site that tracks problem reports from users. DownDetector also tallied nearly 50,000 reports of an outage at Instagram.

An array of commerce tools on the platforms were experiencing major disruptions, including Ads Manager and Meta Business Suite, according to Meta’s website.

“We are aware of an issue users are having logging into our platforms,” the site said. “Our engineering teams are aware and are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.