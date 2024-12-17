AD
Fall 2024 Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Announcement

todayDecember 17, 2024

We are proud to announce that our 436 student-athletes have achieved an impressive overall GPA of 3.21 for the Fall 2024 semester. This reflects their dedication both on the field/court and in the classroom, demonstrating the strong academic commitment of our student-athletes.

Notably, 18 of our 19 programs achieved GPAs above a 3.0, with the overall range from a high of 3.6025 to a low of 2.94. Special recognition is deserved by several teams and individuals:

  • Women’s Golf led the way with the highest GPA overall, earning a remarkable 3.6025, marking the highest GPA among all teams—both women’s and men’s.
  • Baseball topped the men’s programs with an outstanding GPA of 3.363.
  • Equestrian stood out as the highest among our Varsity programs with a GPA of 3.475.

Additionally, 95 individual student-athletes earned a spot on the Dean’s List (with a GPA of 3.6 and above), while another 77 student-athletes were honored with placement on the President’s List (GPA of 4.0). In total, 172 student-athletes—representing 40% of all our student-athletes—received academic honors for their outstanding performance in the fall semester.

Congratulations to all of our student-athletes for their hard work, discipline, and perseverance in balancing academics and athletics. We look forward to more success in the upcoming semesters!

Written by: Schreiner University

