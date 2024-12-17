Fall 2024 Student-Athlete Academic Excellence Announcement

AD

We are proud to announce that our 436 student-athletes have achieved an impressive overall GPA of 3.21 for the Fall 2024 semester. This reflects their dedication both on the field/court and in the classroom, demonstrating the strong academic commitment of our student-athletes.

Notably, 18 of our 19 programs achieved GPAs above a 3.0, with the overall range from a high of 3.6025 to a low of 2.94. Special recognition is deserved by several teams and individuals:

Women’s Golf led the way with the highest GPA overall, earning a remarkable 3.6025, marking the highest GPA among all teams—both women’s and men’s.

Baseball topped the men's programs with an outstanding GPA of 3.363.

Equestrian stood out as the highest among our Varsity programs with a GPA of 3.475.

Additionally, 95 individual student-athletes earned a spot on the Dean’s List (with a GPA of 3.6 and above), while another 77 student-athletes were honored with placement on the President’s List (GPA of 4.0). In total, 172 student-athletes—representing 40% of all our student-athletes—received academic honors for their outstanding performance in the fall semester.

Congratulations to all of our student-athletes for their hard work, discipline, and perseverance in balancing academics and athletics. We look forward to more success in the upcoming semesters!