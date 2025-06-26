Fall under the spell of Ashley McBryde’s ‘Rattlesnake Preacher’

Disney/Connie Chornuk

Ashley McBryde fans have long been listening to “Rattlesnake Preacher” at her live shows, but now you can listen to it at home.

The studio version of the “staple in our show since the bar days” is available now, before its national TV premiere Thursday night on ABC’s CMA Fest special.

Written by Ashley’s late friend Randall Clay, it’s a rarity in her catalog.

“I’ve written nearly every song on all my records, so when I cut one I didn’t write, it means something,” she points out. “Randall was part of a group of songwriters that helped me write some of the most formative songs of my career, and his songs will always find a home with me to continue his legacy.”

The track was produced by John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, with backing from Ashley’s band, Deadhorse.

For the second year in a row, Ashley co-hosts the three-hour CMA Fest concert special on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream it on Hulu as well on Friday.