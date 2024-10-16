AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Fan sets Guinness World Record for identifying the most The Weeknd songs in a minute

todayOctober 16, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Naomi Rahim/Getty Images for Live Nation

Do you love a musical artist so much that you know every single word to every single song they ever did and can instantly identify them just by their lyrics? Well, apparently, there’s a Guinness World Record for that.

Karla O’Brien, 21, became the first-ever record holder for the most The Weeknd songs identified from the lyrics in one minute. Starting with a minimum of 25, Karla named 31 songs by the Canadian star.

Karla has been a fan for about 10 years and says, “I’ve known every lyric of every Weeknd song for so many years and it’s really just second nature to me. My friends love to quiz me because I can also identify any Weeknd song by sound within the first one or two seconds.”  

The college senior, who’s seen The Weeknd in concert three times, adds, “I speak for many fans when I say his music saved my life.”

And apparently this world record isn’t unusual. In January, a Taylor Swift fan set a new Guinness World Record for most Taylor songs identified by their lyrics in one minute: 34. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%