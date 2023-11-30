AD
Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks featured in ‘Elle’s Women in Hollywood issue

November 30, 2023

Adrienne Raquel

Elle has released its 2023 Women in Hollywood issue, naming FantasiaTaraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks among the list of nine influential female entertainers. 

Deemed “The Phoenix” in the December/January issue, Fantasia opened up about moments in the past when she felt she didn’t want to sing anymore. 

“I just was like, ‘Why are my albums not going number one? Why am I not selling out? Why am I still showing up at the shows and the promoter ain’t got my money?'” she recalls thinking. 

The singer says she had to remind herself that “I am the trophy.” And if there’s a piece of advice she’d offer to young people, it’d be: “Make sure you still love it. Don’t get caught up in all the hoopla—remember what you fell in love with.”

Taraji, “The Advocate,” told Elle her biggest career goal is retirement. “I will always work,” she clarifies. “I really want to start enjoying the fruits of my labor more and be in a position where I can rent a yacht and call my family and be like, ‘Meet me in Spain.'”

Brooks, “The Spark,” shared the best piece of advice she received from ﻿The Color Purple ﻿producer Oprah Winfrey: “I have everything I need within me, and that the ancestors are with me on my journey.”

Others included on the 2023 Women in Hollywood list are Jennifer LopezJodie FosterAmerica FerreraLily GladstoneEva Longoria and Greta Lee

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

