AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Farewell means farewell: Elton John & husband say they “want to be present” during sons’ teen years

todayJune 28, 2024

Background
share close
AD

Elton John has traveled the world throughout his legendary career, but these days he’s looking forward to time at home.

When asked if he plans to hit the road again following the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour nearly a year ago, the “Rocket Man” singer recently told Entertainment Tonight a flat “no.”

“We’ve got our sons, you know, they’re getting into their teenage years now,” Elton’s husband, David Furnish, chimed in, referring to their sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11. “We don’t want to miss anything. We want to be present for that. It’s sort of a key decade, I think, in a child’s life.”

David added, “He’s been doing it for 60 years, so it’s nice to have that time to spend at home with the family.”

Elton noted, “We went out on the biggest high, just the way I wanted to, and there’s no going back [after] that.”

But Elton’s still plenty busy: He’s got a new musical, Tammy Faye, hitting Broadway in previews on October 19, and another musical, The Devil Wears Prada, opening on London’s West End in October. 

Plus, there’s always new music to make. Elton has a new album completed, according to Bernie Taupin, and David wants Elton to team up for a song with “Hot to Go” singer Chappell Roan, who they recently had dinner with.

“Such a brilliant, authentic pop voice and a great lady who is so much fun. I would love to see her and Elton collaborate,” he gushed. And Elton seems to be here for it.

Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams — all the girls are cracking!” Elton told ET. “They’re killing it and it’s so fantastic to see. It’s all the girls and it’s about time and they’re all doing great stuff.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%