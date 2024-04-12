AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at 83

todayApril 12, 2024

Background
share close
AD
SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his unique animal print designs and eponymous fashion house, has died. He was 83 years old.

The legendary designer’s death was announced Friday on his company’s Instagram page along with a heartfelt message. The company did not share details surrounding his cause of death.

“It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli,” the company wrote in a statement. “From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves.”

“Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished,” it continued.

The company also shared several of Cavalli’s inspiring quotes, including, “I copy the dress of an animal because I love to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic designer.”

Some of Cavalli’s first designs included printed leather gowns and were showcased in 1970, according to Vogue.

His luxury fashion house continued to expand to include everything from statement-making leopard prints to elegantly designed dresses seen everywhere from runways to red carpets. The designer’s pieces have been famously worn by notables such as Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez and Victoria Beckham.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%