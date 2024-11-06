AD
Buck Country Music News

Fatherhood’s been a ‘major, major blessing’ to Parker McCollum

todayNovember 6, 2024

Disney/Tanner Yeager

Parker McCollum has been a dad for almost three months now and to him, fatherhood has been a “major, major blessing.”

“It’s just been so good. Hallie Ray’s healthy and feeling great. And, you know, Major‘s starting to smile a little bit and I get to give him a little bottle every now and then, which is cool,” Parker shares with the press.

“Every time I hold him, he starts to get fussy and I don’t really have the touch yet. So the bottle helps with that,” the “Pretty Heart” singer notes.

“But man, it’s just been so good and everybody was right. It took a few weeks for me to kind of get it and for me to really get over the fact that it’s going to be different from here on out,” says Parker. “I was kind of freaked out there for a little while. Man, everybody was right.”

“It’s the greatest thing in the world,” he adds. “That’s my boy.”

Parker’s slowing things down for the rest of the year with five remaining shows on his tour schedule. But he’ll ramp things up in January for his What Kinda Man Tour, which kicks off Jan. 23 in Athens, Georgia.

You can check out a full list of dates at parkermccollum.com.

Parker’s currently climbing up the country charts with his new single, “What Kinda Man.”

Written by: ABC News

