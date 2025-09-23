AD
Buck Country Music News

‘Favorite Country Song’ is HARDY’s love letter to Philadelphia, Mississippi

todaySeptember 23, 2025

HARDY (Disney/Randy Holmes)

HARDY‘s new album, COUNTRY! COUNTRY!, arrives on Friday, boasting a lead single that’s already a top-25 hit. 

‘Favorite Country Song’ is more or less just about where I grew up and how much I love it and how much I’m fond of that and cherish what it has to provide,” the Philadelphia, Mississippi, native says. 

HARDY also feels like he’s covering some new ground with his latest hit. 

“I really love the soul that ‘Favorite Country Song’ has because it’s something that is a little bit different,” he reflects. “I kinda touched on it with ‘Signed, Sober You’ and a couple things, but I feel like it just shows a different part of me emotionally and vocally that I haven’t really done before.”

HARDY just released the fan favorite “Dog Years” as the final preview track before his album drops on Friday. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

