FBI ‘aware’ of hoax bomb threats sent to state capitols around the country

(NEW YORK) — The FBI said Wednesday it is “aware” of “numerous” hoax bomb threats sent to various secretaries of state and state legislatures around the country on Wednesday.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a state Capitol building is made,” the FBI said in a statement. “The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk.”

“While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention,” the statement continued.

The hoax threat was sent via a mass email and was titled “Explosives inside of your State Capitol.”

“I placed multiple explosives inside of your State Capitol,” the email, sent at 7:45 a.m. and obtained by ABC News, reads. “The explsoives [sic] are well hidden inside and they will go off in a few hours. I will make sure you all end up dead.”

Law enforcement sources said they believe that threat emanated from overseas.

The buildings that were targeted were located in Kentucky, Maine, Missouri, Oregon, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Montana, Oklahoma, New York, South Dakota, and South Carolina.

“Whether it’s our U.S. Capitol or our state capitols, the people’s work will not be held hostage by violent behavior or threats,” Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a statement.

Kentucky’s deputy secretary of state forwarded the email to the Kentucky State Police, who evacuated the Capitol as a precaution and found no explosives.

Several buildings were placed on lockdowns while officials conducted searches. Most have since reopened when authorities gave the all-clear.

The FBI urges the public “to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and/or individuals to law enforcement immediately,” the bureau’s Wednesday statement said.