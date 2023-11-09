FBI offering $10,000 reward in search for man wanted in connection with Jan. 6 attack

Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said.

The FBI said Wednesday its Newark SWAT team is searching for the suspect, identified as Gregory Yetman, in Helmetta, a borough in Middlesex County.

The Jamesburg Police Department, New Jersey State Police, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and others are also involved in the search, the FBI said.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Yetman in D.C. District Court on Monday after he was charged with multiple offenses in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, the FBI said.

According to an FBI wanted poster, Yetman is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; and act of physical violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings.

The FBI released a photo allegedly showing Yetman at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

At the time of the Capitol attack, Yetman was a military police sergeant in the New Jersey Army National Guard, a spokesperson for the New Jersey National Guard confirmed to ABC News. He served in the New Jersey Army National Guard for approximately 12 years and was honorably discharged in March 2022, according to the spokesperson.

The FBI said the public should expect to see an “increased law enforcement presence” around Helmatta amid the active search.

Helmetta Mayor Christopher Slavicek urged residents to “remain cautious.”

“Law enforcement agencies remain diligent in keeping all residents safe. This includes road closures limiting access to the Borough and shelter in place recommendations,” he said in a statement on social media. “Please abide by Police orders for the safety of all.”

More than 1,202 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, according to the Department of Justice.

ABC News’ Luis Martinez and Luke Barr contributed to this report.