FBI thwarts potential Halloween weekend terror attack in Michigan

(DETROIT) — The FBI has thwarted a potential Halloween weekend terrorist attack in Michigan, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.

“Multiple subjects” have been arrested after “allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend,” Patel said Friday on social media.

White House Senior Director for Counterterrorism Seb Gorka said authorities stopped a “Jihadi terror plot in Detroit.”

The alleged attack was “timed for Halloween when innocent children should be enjoying themselves Trick or Treating,” Gorka said on social media.

A spokesperson for the FBI Detroit field office confirmed there was law enforcement activity in Dearborn and Inkster on Friday.

“There is no current threat to public safety,” the spokesperson added.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she was briefed by the FBI and thanked law enforcement for their involvement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.