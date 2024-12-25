FDA escalates recall of Costco eggs to include risks of ‘severe illness or death’

AD

(NEW YORK) — In the days leading up to Christmas, the Food and Drug Administration has further raised the red flag on some eggs distributed to Costco locations linked to possible salmonella exposure.

The agency reclassified the affected eggs to the highest Class 1 alert level, reporting that there’s a “reasonable probability” that consuming the eggs will “cause serious adverse health consequences or death.”

Health officials identified the eggs as Handsome Brook Farms Kirkland brand of Signature Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs, which were distributed to Costco locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

There were approximately 10,800 retail units distributed to 25 Costco stores beginning on Nov. 22.

The eggs were originally recalled just five days after distribution on Nov. 27, however, the FDA redesignated the product to a Class 1 recall on Dec. 20.

“The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging,” Handsome Brook Farms said in its announcement on Nov. 27. “Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence.”

The cartons in question have a Universal Product Code (UPC) of 9661910680 with a use-by date of Jan 5, 2025.

The FDA noted that impacted consumers should not consume this product and can return the eggs to Costco for a full refund or dispose of it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, symptoms of salmonella infection include severe stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches and loss of appetite.

Symptoms usually start between six hours to six days after infection and usually last four to seven days, according to the CDC.

However, some people, particularly children younger than 5 and adults 65 years and older, or people with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization, the CDC states.

Costco did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.