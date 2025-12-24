FDA issues recall for frozen shrimp that may be contaminated with cesium-137

AD

(NEW YORK) — The FDA has announced a recall of frozen raw shrimp due to potential exposure to the radioactive isotope cesium-137.

The FDA says about 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp imported from Indonesia are being recalled after the products may have been prepared, packed, or held under conditions that could have exposed them to very low levels of cesium-137.

The recall affects shrimp distributed by Direct Source Seafood LLC and sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands. The shrimp was sold at Price Chopper, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, and other supermarkets across multiple states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming, according to the recall notice.

The affected products were sold after late June and early July 2025, the notice said.

The FDA has warned consumers who have purchased affected shrimp not to consume the product and to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

“At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. marketplace,” the recall notice stated, also noting that no illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled products include the following frozen raw shrimp:

Market 32 Frozen Raw Shrimp

UPC 0 41735 01358 3

Best by dates: 04/22/27, 04/23/27, 04/24/27, 04/26/27, or 04/27/27

Waterfront Bistro Frozen Raw Shrimp

UPC 021130 13224-9

Best by dates: APR 25, 2027 or APR 26, 2027