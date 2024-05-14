AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Fender announces limited-edition Joe Strummer Masterbuilt Telecaster

todayMay 14, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Fender

The late Clash frontman Joe Strummer has inspired a new guitar from Fender.

The new limited-edition Joe Strummer Masterbuilt Telecaster, created by Fender Custom Shop Senior Masterbuilder Paul Waller, is a recreation of Strummer’s iconic 1966 Telecaster, which he used as frontman of both The Clash and The Mescaleros.

The recreation is so close to Strummer’s original that it appears just as worn out, and features similar scratches and tattered stickers.

To accompany the guitar, Fender is offering up a range of Joe Strummer accessories, including a faux leopard print animal fur guitar strap and a pink vinyl wrapped three-ply hardshell wood case, with soft plush leopard print lining.

More info on the guitar, which sells for $20,000, can be found at fendercustomshop.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%