AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Fights, Camera, Action’: Netflix goes deep behind the scenes of ‘The Jerry Springer Show’

todayOctober 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

Netflix is pulling the curtain back on one of the biggest pop culture touchstones of the 1990s, The Jerry Springer Show, ABC Audio has confirmed.

On Jan. 7, 2025, the streaming service will debut Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action, which will feature “first-hand testimony and revelations from show insiders,” including interviews with former guests and producers who shed light on “the destruction it caused.”

Netflix teases that the “jaw-dropping, premium two-part series” will explore “how this daytime talk show became one of the biggest and most outrageous TV hits of the nineties.”

It teases further, “But behind the entertaining facade lay some darker truths. As we hear from the producers and ex-guests … a murkier picture begins to emerge of the destruction it caused, raising renewed questions about who was responsible, and how far things should go in the name of entertainment.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%