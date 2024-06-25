AD
Entertainment News

Film academy invites Lily Gladstone, Catherine O’Hara and hundreds more to join

todayJune 25, 2024

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed the list of the hundreds of artists it has invited to join its ranks.

Among the 497 invited to join the academy on Tuesday are 29 actors, including Jessica Alba, Catherine O’Hara, Stephanie Beatriz, Kate Mara, Jason Clarke and Erika Alexander.

Additionally, recent Oscar nominees Lily Gladstone, Danielle Brooks and Sandra Hüller also received invites. Past Lives stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo and Best Supporting Actress winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph were also invited to join the academy’s ranks.

Other notable invitees include directors Justine Triet and Celine Song, who helmed Anatomy of a Fall and Past Lives, respectively.

But I’m a Cheerleader director Jamie Babbit also received an invitation, along with Sorry to Bother You director Boots Riley and High School Musical helmer Kenny Ortega, who was invited to join under the Production and Technology sector of the academy.

According to the academy, 44 percent of its newly invited members are women and 41 percent of those who were invited belong to underrepresented communities. If everyone accepts their invites, the academy’s membership will grow to 10,910 non-voting members, with 9,934 eligible to vote on the Oscars.  

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

